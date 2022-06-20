'Back to the Future' VHS sells for $75K at auction

A sealed 1986 VHS copy of "Back to the Future" sold for $75,000 at auction. That's a new record selling price for a videotape.

A New York-based collector won the bidding war.

The VHS copy was from a collection owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the classic film from the 80s.

Wilson originally offered the copy with other tapes on eBay, but the overwhelming response led him to pull them down and reach out to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

VHS tapes of classic films are reportedly a hot commodity for collectors right now.