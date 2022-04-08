Watch
Award-winning author Sandra Cisneros announces new poetry book

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Author Sandra Cisneros walks back to her seat after being awarded the 2015 National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The author of “The House on Mango Street”, Sandra Cisneros, is about to publish a new book this year.

Cisneros announced the news on her Instagram page.

The award-winning author said her new book, “Woman Without Shame”, will feature a series of “unseen” poems.

It will also be published in Spanish, under the title, “Mujer Sin Vergüenza.”

The book, published by Alfred A. Knopf, will be published September 13, Cisneros said.

The internationally renowned author is known for her poems and stories depicting life as a Latina and Chicana in the U.S.

Some of her most famous works include “Woman Hollering Creek” and “Caramelo.”

