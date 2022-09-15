Arizona husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale, Arizona, husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers.

“A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of her every time they see her.”

Camarena says he believes Nala is their family’s watchdog.

Mindy Olivares

“One person actually came and knocked on our door and thought she was a statue. Because she just stood there. She did not move at all.”

Nala scales her backyard balcony to her roof and enjoys running up and down the top of her home.

“She jumped on our HVAC system too,” laughs Camarena.

When other family members couldn’t provide the space and backyard Nala needed, Camarena and his mom offered their home two years ago — and Nala liberally took that freedom, says Camarena.

Mindy Olivares

“Now she’s very happy and outgoing,” Camarena laughs.

She’s become so popular that her owners have to post on social media that she’s not stuck on the shingles — she wants to be there — but that doesn’t stop the gawkers or even law enforcement from showing up.

“At the end of the day, she’s just enjoying the view up there,” Camarena smiles.

Nala’s neighbors gave her the nickname Pigeon.

“They even have a security camera, but I think that’s better than a security camera," neighbor Mark Hunt said.

Camarena said the dog is allowed on the roof for 20 minutes in the middle of the day and grabs some shade underneath the roof’s HVAC system.

She also has a pool in her backyard where she loves to take swimming breaks.

Christine Stanwood at KNXV first reported this story.