Ariana Grande sends Manchester hospitals gifts 5 years after arena bombing

Musician Ariana Grande continued her annual tradition of providing Christmas gifts to hospitals in Manchester, England.

The city was the site of a 2017 arena bombing where 22 were killed as people left her concert. Authorities said a suicide bomber was responsible for the attack.

She later held a benefit concert that raised millions of dollars for victims.

The Christmas gifts were distributed to children at four area hospitals.

"It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals. We know Manchester, and in particular, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in an Instagram post.

In 2021, she provided over 1,000 gifts, the Manchester Evening News reported. In 2020, each child in a children’s hospital during Christmas got an Amazon voucher.