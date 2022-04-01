Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Apple is set to pay nearly $15 million to a number of customers to settle a class-action lawsuit.

The tech giant is accused of storing iCloud data on third-party servers instead of its own.

That's a breach of Apple's own terms and conditions that users agree to.

The company denies wrongdoing but chose to settle the lawsuit anyway.

It affects customers who paid for extra iCloud storage from September 2015 to January 2016.

