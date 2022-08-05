American Airlines cuts back its schedule as airlines struggle with returning to normal

American Airlines told CNN on Thursday that it is cutting back some of its flights this fall after building toward returning to pre-pandemic levels.

According to CNN, American Airlines will cut 2% of its flights in September. Philadelphia will be a heavily impacted hub with 3% fewer American flights in September, growing to 5% in October.

The airline industry has become strained this year in returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Transportation Security Administration reports about a 10% drop in the number of passengers screened this summer compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the federal government said it has received a number of reports from consumers about delayed or changed flights. In response, the Transportation Department is considering changes that would make it easier for consumers to be refunded for changed flights.

An American Airlines spokesperson told CNN it will "size our airline for the resources we have available and to build additional buffer into the remainder of our summer schedule."