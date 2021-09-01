Amazon looking to hire 55,000 people

Amazon is looking to hire 55,000 people, with 44,000 of those jobs being available in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, the jobs available are for tech and corporate positions.

The company continues to grow amid the pandemic. The AP reported that as other companies laid-off workers, Amazon hired 500,000 people last year.

Its workforce has now ballooned to more than 1.3 million worldwide as more people stay home and order groceries online from its site.

The company continues to grow as it expands into other business ventures, including its cloud computing unit and launching satellites into space for its internet service on Earth.