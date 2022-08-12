Airline subcontractor accused of taking $16,000 of goods from passengers

Law enforcement officials said an airline subcontractor stole nearly $16,000 of goods from passengers' luggage.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Giovanni De Luca is accused of taking $15,000 in jewelry and other items from a traveler's luggage on August 9. In July, he was also accused of stealing $1,600 worth of goods from a passenger.

The sheriff's office said that the passenger's Apple AirTag tracked the luggage to a Mary Esther, Florida location. Investigators could cross-reference the location of the AirTag to De Luca's address.

"This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our Investigators, and the Airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible," said Sheriff Eric Aden.

Officials said he worked at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.