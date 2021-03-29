‘Active shooter incident’ reported at Everglades National Park

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at Everglades National Park in southern Florida Sunday, according to a post sent from the park’s official Twitter account.

Officials report a man fired at park rangers. No injuries have been reported.

According to a Twitter update around 8:40 p.m. EST, the suspect has not been apprehended.

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

There are no injuries to report as of now. Suspect fired at park rangers unprovoked. Suspect is still at large. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

Authorities are asking residents and visitors in the Flamingo area to shelter in place at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

