‘Active shooter incident’ reported at Everglades National Park

Lynne Sladky/AP
A boat heads out from the Flamingo boat ramp during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Everglades National Park in Florida, as the park gradually reopens to the public in phases. The park closed to the public after Miami-Dade County ordered closures of public parks and beaches in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 20:57:01-04

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at Everglades National Park in southern Florida Sunday, according to a post sent from the park’s official Twitter account.

Officials report a man fired at park rangers. No injuries have been reported.

According to a Twitter update around 8:40 p.m. EST, the suspect has not been apprehended.

Authorities are asking residents and visitors in the Flamingo area to shelter in place at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

