88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden waves as they walk on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington to board the Marine One, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
May 17, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The law expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis.

Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000.

