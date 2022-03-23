5.1 quake shakes southern Haiti; minor injuries reported

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 has struck Haiti close to an area still struggling to recover from a deadly tremor that hit last year.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries from Wednesday's tremor. A reporter for Radio Caraïbes in Jeremie said that some minor injuries happened as people panicked and started running.

Some people also said walls that were damaged in the 2021 quake collapsed. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered 11 miles north of Jeremie at a shallow depth of six miles. Jeremie is at the tip of Haiti's southern region.