4 people injured after Vegas grocery storefront collapses

Four people were injured, but not seriously when the storefront of a grocery store in Vegas collapsed Friday morning.

According to the Associated Press, fire crews had to pull one victim from the debris around 6:20 a.m. local time at the La Bonita Supermarket.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

La Bonita sent the following statement:

At this point, we don’t know the cause of the incident and are working with the proper authorities in charge of the investigation of the awning collapse that injured four people early Friday morning. The people injured were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our Desert In location will remain closed until further notice and/or cleared by the proper authorities.

All employees will be given the day off fully paid and offered any medical or emotional support services if needed. Once they are ready, they will be relocated to another location until we can reopen the Desert inn store.

At this moment we can only thank God that this happened so early in the morning and not during busier hours. As we get more information, we will update everyone via social media and our website. We would like to thank all the first responders who arrived quickly and helped the injured.

– Armando Martinez

La Bonita Supermarkets General Manager

According to the AP, no one else was injured and there was little damage to the front of the store.

WATCH RECAP:



At this time, it is not known what happened or how much the damage will cost.

The AP reported that the store was built in 1979.

Other shops did not appear to be damaged and county officials took over the investigation to check for structural strength.

Joyce Lupiani at KTNV first reported this story.