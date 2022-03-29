2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River as a vigorous late-season storm moved through California.

The ordeal started when a woman and her dog were spotted in the river in Van Nuys Monday.

Firefighters were able to get the woman out safely, but the dog proved much more difficult.

It actually bit two rescuers as they tried to pull it to safety.

Bystanders joined the effort and dangled ropes for the dog to grab onto.

When that didn't work, a man jumped in and grabbed the scared animal. However, he lost his grip and firefighters had to rescue him.

After about two hours, first responders managed to rescue the dog.

Monday's weather system marks a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation in the drought-stricken state.

The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region late Sunday and spread east and south.

Advisories are issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet.