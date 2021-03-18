Menu

2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

An explosion at a house in Ontario, California, which officials say was set off by fireworks, shook a neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a massive response from firefighters and police officers.
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify the bodies of two people killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood.

Authorities said Wednesday that they have not yet determined if the bodies are of two cousins, Alex Paez, 38, and Ceasar Paez, 20, who were reported missing since the blast.

According to The Associated Press, officials haven't confirmed that they are the people who died.

The victims were found on the property where the blast occurred Tuesday.

CBS News reported that a dog also died in the blast.

The explosion left a vast debris field scattered over a neighborhood in Ontario, California.

Authorities say bomb teams were sent in to defuse any unexploded fireworks and render the area safe for the return of evacuated neighborhood residents.

Authorities say they have found about 60 large boxes' worth of fireworks at the debris site and will destroy them.

