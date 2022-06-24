Watch Now
13 states will soon ban abortion after Roe vs. Wade overturned

The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 24, 2022
With the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, 13 states with so-called "trigger laws" will ban abortions immediately or overturn the historic court case.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights advocacy group, those states include Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Several other states have had abortion bans before the Supreme Court's ruling, which will go into effect now.

Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Following the ruling, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she would work to enforce a law passed in 2019 that makes performing an abortion a felony except in cases where the mother's health is in danger, ABC News reported.

A law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy was signed back in April by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, which will now go into effect.

In Michigan, a pre-Roe v. Wade law was put into place that would ban abortions. But Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in which a judge ruled in May that the state cannot enforce the law and that the case must play out, ABC News reported.

In Wisconsin, an 1849 law that made abortion a felony will now go into effect.

