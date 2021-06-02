Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, wins congressional race in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Democrat Melanie Stansbury has won election to Congress for New Mexico to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Stanbury prevailed Tuesday in a four-way race for New Mexico's first congressional district after campaigning in support of major initiatives of the Biden administration.

Her victory shores up the Democratic majority in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections. The win will give Democrats a 220 to 211 majority in the House, with a handful of vacancies still to fill.

Stansbury defeated third-term Republican state Sen. Mark Moores to fill an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009.

Her victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state. Stansbury will join Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat, in New Mexico's delegation.

Libertarian nominee Chris Manning and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. campaigned unsuccessfully for the vacant 1st Congressional District seat.