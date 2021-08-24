International Academy rescinding former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020 Emmy Award

ALBANY, N.Y. — In a statement, the International Academy of Television Arts & Science announced it will rescind former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020 International Emmy Award.

Cuomo received the International Emmy Founders Award in November 2020 "in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world," the International Academy said in November.

Tuesday, the International Academy said it is rescinding the award in light of the New York attorney general's report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, and "any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

The AG's independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10 due to the allegations, although he has repeatedly denied the findings of the investigation.

Monday was his final day in office and former Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor of New York at midnight Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.