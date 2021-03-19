House Democrats introduce resolution in attempt to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A California congressman introduced a resolution Friday that seeks to expel firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, from the House of Representatives.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-California.

“I take no joy in introducing this resolution,” Gomez said Friday. “But any member that incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled, and I’ll do everything in my power to protect our Democracy and keep our colleagues safe.”

According to CNN, 72 House members co-sponsored the resolution, all of them Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to distance herself from the resolution during her press conference on Friday, saying that Gomez’s resolution was “not a leadership position.”

Congress can expel any member with a two-thirds vote. It’s unlikely that Green will face expulsion with the current makeup of Congress, as Democrats currently hold just over 50% of the seats in the House.

Elected to her first term in Congress in November, Greene has been known to show support for conspiracy theories. She’s endorsed the QAnon conspiracy, suggested that the Sept. 11 terror attack on the Pentagon was a hoax and pushed the false claim that President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S.

Greene also called for violence against Democrats in 2018 and 2019, before she was elected to Congress. Past videos also show her accosting victims of the Parkland school shooting and making claims that the shooting was a hoax.

Just over a month after she was sworn in, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments as some of her past comments on social media were made public.