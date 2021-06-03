Former President Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP event this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is heading to North Carolina this weekend, to speak at an annual Republican Party convention.

Trump has kept a relatively low public profile since leaving office, his last in-person speech was in February at the CPAC convention.

His speech in Greenville, North Carolina on June 5 will be closed to the media, and will not be available via livestream or alternate forms, state GOP officials have already announced.

Trump has not publicly endorsed any of the three Republican candidates running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr in 2022. His daughter-in-law Lara Trump has not publicly ruled out a run and previously expressed interest in the race.

Trump is slated to head to Texas next month, to address a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas, according to The Hill.

The former president and his team have also talked about possible rallies in Florida, Georgia, and Ohio later this summer.