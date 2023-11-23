Thanksgiving Day has looked different in recent years.

Sights of people lining up at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at large retailers to catch Black Friday deals are rare since the onset of the pandemic. Many stores opted to close its doors on Thanksgiving in 2020 to limit crowding and spread out the holiday shopping season — and made the decision permanent.

This year, the turkey day falls on Thursday, Nov. 23. Here’s what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Retail

Target is closed on Thanksgiving Day. The closure on Thursday began for the first time in 2020.

“Once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement in November.

Walmart also won’t be open on Thanksgiving.

“It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving,” Walmart (WMT) US CEO John Furner said in an NBC interview last year.

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Among department stores, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Nordstrom will be closed.

Pharmacies

Most Walgreens locations will be closed, marking the first time the pharmacy chain has closed stores on Thanksgiving day, it said. However, nearly all of its 700 24-hour locations will remain open to help meet healthcare needs. The chain has faced staffing shortages and walkouts from pharmacy employees in recent months.

CVS Health said it’s closing all of its non-24 hour stores early on Thanksgiving. Rite Aid said its pharmacies will be closed but its retail locations will be open with varying hours.

Groceries

If you need to pop in to a grocery store last minute, there are a few options.

H.E.B is open from 6 am to 12 pm. Whole Foods has modified hours, and said to check with local stores for details. Most of Albertsons’ stores — such as Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acma, Vons and Tom Thumb — will be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified hours. Kroger said most of its stores will close early, but to make sure to check specific hours for local stores.

All Publix stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. So will Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Costco.

Government offices

Thanksgiving is a government holiday, so federal offices, courts and post offices will be closed. Other government institutions — think the DMV and local libraries — will also be closed.

Banking

Thanksgiving is a banking holiday. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading. Most banks branches will be closed, but online banking and ATMs will still be available for use.

Postal services

Don’t expect any packages on Thanksgiving day. USPS will be closed. All UPS and FedEx services will be closed except for UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custon Critical.