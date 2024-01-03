Washington Commanders are sticking with Sam Howell at quarterback against the Cowboys

Watch Now
ASHBURN, Va. — Sam Howell is expected to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders in their season finale Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Ron Rivera announced after practice Wednesday that the team is sticking with Howell. It's a 17th consecutive start this season for Howell, who leads the NFL with 19 interceptions and has been sacked a league-high 61 times.

Dallas can clinch the NFC East simply by beating the Commanders, who have lost seven in a row to fall to 4-12. The Cowboys (11-5) are 13 1/2-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rivera selected Jacoby Brissett as the starter a week ago for Washington's previous game against San Francisco. Then the 31-year-old journeyman popped up on the injury report on Friday, and Howell got the nod against the 49ers and threw two more picks.

Howell is on track to be the first QB to start every game of a season for Washington since Kirk Cousins in 2017.

