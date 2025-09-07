Virginia lottery players win up to $100,000 each in historic $1.8 billion Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. -- While Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won the estimated $1.8 billion jackpot on Saturday, five tickets worth $100,000 and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Virginia.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17.

The five $100,000 winning tickets were bought at:



Gobble Stop at 1496 Wysor Highway in Barren Springs

JW Express at 201 East 3rd Street in Farmville

Wawa at 5231 Brook Road in Richmond

Wawa at 1172 Garrisonville Road in Stafford

Murphy Express at 111 Farrow Drive in Winchester

The four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:



Safeway at 3043 Nutley Street in Fairfax

Varina Market at 4110 Darbytown Road in Henrico

Wawa at 0691 Davidson Place in Manassas

Online via the Virginia Lottery app

Officials with the Virginia Lottery said Powerball ticket sales in the Commonwealth generated an estimated $29.6 million in profit over the 42 drawings of the jackpot run.

"By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth," lottery officials said. "In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget."

The winning Powerball ticket in Texas was sold at a gas station-convenience store in Fredericksburg, according to the Texas Lottery.

The prize, which was the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, followed 41 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers. The last drawing with a jackpot winner happened May 31.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The estimated $1.8 billion jackpot would go to a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $826.4 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.