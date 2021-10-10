Watch
Man found shot to death in Durham was Virginia murder suspect

WTVR
Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 14:19:00-04

DURHAM, N.C. — A man found shot to death inside a car in a Durham, North Carolina, elementary school parking lot has been identified as a suspect in a homicide in Newport News, Virginia.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Newport News police identified the man on Saturday as Karlos Evan Andrews, 37.

Andrews was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome, on Oct. 5.

Andrews was found at Eastway Elementary School on Friday.

Newport News police said they were notified by Durham police late Friday that Andrews had been found, and that he had taken his own life.

