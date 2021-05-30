Watch
Vets return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases

More cities and states are shrugging off lingering COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls. Massachusetts lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on businesses Saturday. In New York City and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches. Other states, including Minnesota, Virginia and New Jersey, have recently lifted pandemic restrictions. It’s one more sign of progress that reflects increasingly positive health data. Federal health officials say about half of the country has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Leading the nation is Vermont, where nearly 70% of the population has received at least one dose.
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 30, 2021
BOSTON-- After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day.

They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead.

Advocates say it’s also a time to take stock of the veteran lives lost to the coronavirus and to recommit to vaccinating those who remain reluctant.

The isolation of the pandemic has also been particularly hard on veterans, many of whom depend on kinship with fellow service members to cope with wartime trauma.

