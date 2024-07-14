Watch Now
Trump calls for unity after attempted assassination at rally

The gunman, who was killed by Secret Service personnel, fired multiple shots at the stage from an 'elevated position outside of the rally venue'
Man who opened fire at Trump rally was Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, officials say
Trump rally shooting bullet
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 14, 2024

In new post, Donald Trump calls for unity after his apparent assassination attempt

In the post on his social media network, former President Donald Trump also thanked “everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” he said.

Trump also said, “Our love goes out to the other victims and their families” and he said he’s praying “for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.”

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he adds.

In memo to staff, Trump campaign says he’s ‘in great spirits’ and ‘doing well’ after shooting

In the memo obtained by The Associated Press, Trump’s senior campaign advisers thanked the Secret Service and all first responders for their efforts.

The memo also said staff in Washington and West Palm Beach, Florida, should stay away from the office as they assess those locations. The memo also says they’re enhancing the armed security presence on-site.

“Our highest priority is to keep all of you on this staff safe,” the memo says.

The memo also tells staff not to comment publicly on the apparent assassination attempt against Trump and that dangerous rhetoric on social media won’t be tolerated.

House Speaker Mike Johnson makes appeal for civility

In an appearance Sunday on the “Today” show, the Republican said it’s time to “turn the temperature down in this country.”

But Johnson also singled out for blame the “media,” President Joe Biden and “Hollywood elites, as culpable for the charged atmosphere and suggested that “no figure in American history” since Abraham Lincoln has been as vilified as Donald Trump.

“When the message goes out constantly, that the election of Donald Trump would be a threat to democracy, and that the Republic would end, it heats up the environment,” Johnson said. “We cannot do that. It’s simply not true. Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down.”

Johnson specifically pointed to recent comments by Biden during a recent call with political donors in which the president said “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Johnson said he knows Biden didn’t literally mean Trump should be targeted, but added “that kind of language on either side should be called out.”

“We can have vigorous debate, but it needs to end there,” Johnson said..

FBI: Trump rally shooter had no identification: 'We're trying to get biometric confirmation'

Political leanings of suspected shooter not immediately clear

Records show 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn in to office.

Authorities told reporters Crooks wasn’t carrying identification so they were using DNA and other methods to confirm his identity.

Trump Rally Shooting Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania
Thomas Matthew Crooks

Investigators believe gun used in Trump’s apparent assassination attempt bought by suspect’s father

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press investigators believe the weapon was bought the father of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who’s been identified as the shooter, at least six months ago.

The officials said federal agents were still working to understand when and how Crooks obtained the gun and gather additional information about him as they worked to try to identify a possible motive. The investigation is focused on Crooks. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

