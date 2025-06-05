Army veteran wanted after his 3 missing daughters are found dead near campground

CHELAN COUNTY, Washington -- The search continues for an Army veteran who is wanted for killing his three young daughters after their bodies were discovered near a campground in Washington state.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were found dead near the Rock Island Campground west of Leavenworth on Monday.

Travis Decker remains missing and wanted for first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, KXLY reported.

The girls were last seen on Friday, May 30, with their 32-year-old father for a scheduled visitation. They were reported missing later that evening by their mother. A Missing Person Alert was issued on Saturday by Washington State Patrol.

CBS Newspath Travis Decker

When the three girls went missing, Decker was believed to be living out of a white, 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington license plate D20165C. The pickup was found unoccupied near the campground where the girls' bodies were discovered.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told reporters they were operating as though Decker is still alive.

"We will not rest until Travis is located. Travis, if you're listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in. Do the right thing," Morrison said. "Do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We're not gonna go away. We're not gonna rest, and we're gonna make sure we find you."

Officials described Decker as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts and should be considered dangerous with extensive military training.

WATCH: Army veteran wanted after his 3 missing daughters found dead

Travis Decker: Army veteran wanted after his 3 missing daughters found dead

The suspect's father, Troy Decker, told WDJT that his son is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and that his time there took a toll on his mental health.

Decker's ex-wife, Whitney, told KIRO in an interview before the children were found dead that Decker's time in the military led to mental health problems.

"Travis has really struggled since he left the military, and his mental health can be hard sometimes," she said. "And I think this is an effect of that, and I don't personally think that he's dangerous. I think that he is impulsive, and he loves his children very much."

Court documents reveal the three young girls who weren't returned to their mother after a visit with their dad were likely zip-tied, then killed by having plastic bags placed over their heads.

Those details are part of a probable cause document used to obtain a warrant for the arrest of their father, KXLY reported.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Decker was supposed to be visiting the girls for a few hours Friday night, but failed to bring them back to their mother.

That launched a missing persons alert and a search that led investigators to a campground west of Leavenworth, Washington, Monday.

Investigators used resources including cellphone records and license plate readers, eventually finding Decker's truck near the Rock Island Campground.

Law enforcement officers found the bodies of the three girls 75-100 yards from the vehicle down a small embankment.

Each girl had a plastic bag over her head and there were signs that their wrists had been zip-tied.

Investigators found other zip ties and bags in the area and the tailgate of the pickup truck had what appeared to be two handprints of blood, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

They also found evidence that Decker had been in the area on Thursday, then returned the next day with his daughters.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office says anyone with information about Decker or his whereabouts should call 911 and not approach him.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok