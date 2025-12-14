Tourist stabbed at Macy's Herald Square while changing baby's diaper

NEW YORK — A 38-year-old woman visiting New York City for the holidays from California was stabbed multiple times while changing her 10-month-old baby's diaper in a Macy's bathroom Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman was stabbed multiple times in the back, shoulder and arm on the seventh floor of the Macy's in Herald Square while shoppers were inside the store. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she remains Friday.

Officers arrived within minutes and placed her attacker under arrest.

"We're always gonna be vigilant wherever we go, but especially here and after hearing that," Angie Gilks, who is visiting from Manchester, England, said. "Yeah, we will be definitely. We'll be watching what we're doing."

Macy's released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened about the incident that took place today as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority."

Police say a 43-year-old woman from Massachusetts has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon. She may have been homeless.

The mother remains in the hospital. Officials say thankfully the baby was unharmed.