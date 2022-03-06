Watch
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa

Authorities say six people are dead after a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 09:21:27-05

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say six people are dead after a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines.

Emergency management officials four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touch down Saturday in an area southwest of Des Moines. Among those killed were children and adults.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa for hours with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and in other parts of eastern Iowa.

