Tiny forests bring complete ecosystems to urban spaces across America

SUMMIT, N.J. — A growing movement is bringing the benefits of forests into surprisingly small spaces across the country, with communities creating entire ecosystems in areas no bigger than a suburban yard.

In Summit, New Jersey, a quarter-acre tiny forest has flourished since it was planted three years ago, featuring more than 50 plant species native to the area.

CBS News Donna Goggin Patel

"We had hundreds of people who volunteered time here helping to prepare the ground, actually doing the planting and then water and weeding the first several years, which was needed to establish the forest," Donna Goggin Patel, chair of the Summit Environmental Commission, told CBS News' Bradley Blackburn.

Summit joined a global initiative to create small forests in unused urban spaces. Similar projects have taken root in Berkeley, California and Iowa.

Advocates say these compact forests provide multiple environmental benefits: they absorb rainwater, capture carbon and create habitats for wildlife.

CBS News Tiny forest in Berkeley, California

These green spaces are also known as Miyawaki forests, named after the Japanese botanist who developed a planting technique that helps them grow up to 10 times faster than conventional forests.

"Putting them densely planted helps them to compete for resources and grow quicker," Patel said.

The Summit tiny forest features a tall fence to keep deer out and includes carefully selected native plants like white turtlehead and oak trees. These species were strategically placed to mature together over the coming decades, with full development expected in 20 to 30 years.

Residents are already enjoying the benefits of this small but mighty ecosystem.

"The air almost seems purer when you're breathing in here because you're just surrounded by all these beautiful trees," Mary Tarashuck, a Summit resident, said.

The Summit tiny forest costs about $13,000 to plant and is currently maintained by volunteers. Over time, it should become self-sustaining, just like a larger forest.

