'Tiger King' Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. The former zookeeper has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis, according to his attorney. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 21, 2021
BUTNER, N.C. — A defense attorney says the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis.

Defense lawyer John Phillips says Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was taken from a federal medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, last week.

Maldonado-Passage is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that Maldonado-Passage should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

