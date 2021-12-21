Watch
Texas governor's decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

Julio Cortez/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 7:26 AM, Dec 21, 2021
2021-12-21

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t saying whether he will posthumously pardon George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest.

Floyd spent much of his life in Houston before his death last year in Minneapolis led to a reckoning in the U.S. over race and policing.

In October, Texas' parole board sent Abbott a unanimous recommendation to pardon Floyd whose arrest by a former officer whose policework is no longer trusted by prosecutors.

The Republican governor typically hands out pardons around Christmas but he has remained silent over what would be only the second posthumous pardon by a Texas governor.

