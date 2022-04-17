Police arrest suspect Jewayne M. Price in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook says 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Price was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. It is not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Holbrook says no fatalities have been reported but that 14 people were injured.

Police say nine of the 14 people were shot and the other five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee.