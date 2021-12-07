Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

items.[0].image.alt
Audrey McAvoy/AP
Pearl Harbor survivor Herb Elfring speaks at a news conference in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Posted at 7:06 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 07:06:44-05

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Pearl Harbor attack survivors are expected to gather at the site of the bombing to remember those killed 80 years ago.

About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial.

They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began decades ago. The bombing killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops.

This year’s ceremony is taking place as a strong storm packing high winds and heavy rains hits Hawaii, but a Navy spokesperson says there's been no discussion of canceling the event.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.