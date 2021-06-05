Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Police: Sugar worker, 86, fatally shoots boss after firing

items.[0].image.alt
Trey Herbert/WPTV
SUGARMILL.jpeg
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 17:17:25-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- Authorities say an 86-year-old sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill.

Sugar Job Shooting
This photo provided by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows Felix Cabrera. Authorities say Cabrera, a sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday, June 5, 2021, that Cabrera was jailed on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade, Fla. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that Felix Cabrera was jailed on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Cabrera.

The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s department.

Authorities say Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons but was turned down.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.