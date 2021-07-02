Watch
Subsidizing spokes: Amazon to reimburse bicycling employees

Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Amazon is adding a new commuter benefit for its employees to encourage bicycling to work.

The company announced a new program Thursday to reimburse employees up to $400 a month for the costs of using a bicycle to commute to work.

The benefit can reimburse the cost of using a bike-sharing program, parking and even maintenance to cover two tune-ups a year.

The monthly benefit varies from city to city; Amazon has a large corporate presence in Seattle, Bellevue, Washington; Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

In Seattle, the company said more than 20% of employees walk or bike to work.

