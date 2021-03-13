⏰Spring Forward! How sunrise and sunset times are affected by clock change

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is the weekend we switch the clocks. We "spring forward" at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, to Eastern Daylight Time.

The purpose is to save daylight for the end of the day and evening activities. (This is why it is daylight saving, and not daylight saving s .)

Here's how it affects the sunrise and sunset times:

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 changed when we switch the clocks. Since 2007, we spring forward the clocks one hour on the second Sunday in March to Daylight Saving Time, and we fall back one hour on the first Sunday in November to Eastern Standard Time. This extended the amount of time during the year that we observe Daylight Saving Time. Prior to 2007, we used to change the clocks the first Sunday in April and the last Sunday in October.

This is also a great time to replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

