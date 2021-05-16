Speed limits lowered on sections of NC 12 in Outer Banks: 'Drive with caution'

Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation spent Thursday and Friday changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. Highway 12 in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties ahead of peak travel season on the Outer Banks.

On Saturday, May 15, the speed limit in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Duck, Corolla and Frisco dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph to account for more vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the summer months. Speed limits will also drop in congested areas of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, like the area north of Oregon Inlet and the area near the Haulover parking lot south of Avon.

“This is the time of year when motorists on the Outer Banks need to be keenly aware of additional bikes, pedestrians and cars,” said NCDOT Division Engineer Sterling Baker. “They should drive with caution and obey the posted speed limits in order to keep everyone safe on and along Highway 12 this summer.”

The seasonal speed limits will remain in effect through Sept. 15.