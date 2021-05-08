Judge limits footage family can see of deputy shooting that killed Andrew Brown Jr.

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. -- A judge has ordered that body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death while the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant be disclosed to his family.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said Friday that his office will show several minutes of video related to the death of Andrew Brown Jr. on Tuesday.

The sheriff's announcement followed a written ruling by a judge who said the family could only see portions of the video. Those portions amount to less than 20 minutes of nearly two hours of footage.

The redacted footage contained no images of Brown, according to court documents.

Five videos will be disclosed to Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, and his immediate family members, as well as an attorney. [To read the full order, click here.]

Previously, Brown's family was only able to view a 20-second clip of one of the videos.

Disclosure of the video could take up to 10 days, according to court documents.

The Brown family's attorney, Harry Daniels, said the judge's order comes as a great surprise to the family and the community.

"They are disappointed," Daniels said. "The impression was they were going to see the video 10 days from the hearing."

Brown was killed April 21 in Elizabeth City while deputies served a drug-related warrant.