Texas man charged with threatening Amazon data center in Virginia

Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 09, 2021
DALLAS -- A Texas man is charged with threatening to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia.

Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said Friday that 28-year-old Seth Aaron Pendley, of Wichita Falls, is charged with attempting to destroy a building with an explosive.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice says Pendley, is in custody and did not know if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Shah says Pendley was arrested after taking what he though was an explosive device from an undercover FBI agent in Fort Worth in a plot to blow up the Amazon center in Virginia because he believed it provided services to the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies.

