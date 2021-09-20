Watch
Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Sep 19, 2021
WASHINGTON -- The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian says Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens.

That's according to a person informed about the decision who would only speak on condition of anonymity.

The decision by the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, deals a blow to what was Democrats' clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.

And it's a disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.

