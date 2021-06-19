Watch
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

Gerry Broome/AP
Rescue personnel stage along the Dan River in Eden, N.C., Friday, June 18, 2021. The search for two missing tubers continues after three others were found dead and four more were pulled from the water after the group went over an 8-foot dam Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 13:23:12-04

EDEN, N.C. -- A search has resumed for two missing tubers on a North Carolina river after three others were found dead and four were pulled from the water.

Authorities say the group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam about 8 feet-high next to a Duke Energy plant Wednesday night.

A Duke Energy employee spotted some of the tubers Thursday afternoon and called 911.

Local television stations showed rescue crews resuming their search Friday morning, putting boats in the water north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.

