Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day

U.S. Coast Guard/AP
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 18, 2021
PORT FOURCHON, La. -- The search for nine crew members missing from a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana is continuing for a sixth day.

Officials have released little information about their search in the murky seas surrounding the capsized Seacor Power lift boat some 8 miles off the coast since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night.

Six people were rescued alive after the boat capsized Tuesday in a storm.

Four bodies have been found — one Wednesday, one Thursday and two on Friday.

Families of the missing crew members haven’t given up that maybe they found an air pocket or are still alive.

