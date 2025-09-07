ETNA, Maine -- Police in Maine made an unusual discovery after responding to reports of screaming in a quiet neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they followed train tracks to locate the source of the mysterious noise. What they found wasn't someone in danger, but a very vocal goat named Simon, WABI reported.

Devon Hawes was at home watching Netflix when police knocked on her door.

"I want to say it was after 8:30. We're just sitting there watching Netflix, and somebody, all of a sudden, there was a very loud bang on the door," Hawes said.

The homeowner soon learned that his 1-year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat was responsible for the commotion that prompted a concerned neighbor to call authorities.

"He went out and then I kind of peeked out the window, saw him talking to a sheriff, and I didn't think anything of it," Hawes recalled. "And then he came back in a few minutes later, kind of smiling a little bit. And I was like, 'What's going on?' And he goes, 'It's Simon.'"

The incident quickly became popular on social media after the couple shared their story on Facebook.

"There was a lot of laughing, and you know, a few people are like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm glad it ended the way it did. It wasn't anything serious,'" Hawes said.

Despite the false alarm, Hawes explained that Simon receives plenty of care and attention.

"It's a pretty quiet neighborhood, it's quiet except for us," Hawes said. "I don't know how to make a goat be quiet. He gets everything he needs. Food, love. All of the things. He's just got a lot to say."

For neighbors who might hear strange noises in the future, Hawes offers a simple explanation: "Everything's good, it's just our goat!"