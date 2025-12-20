Real Santa helpers deliver Christmas miracles to 10,000 Michigan kids

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. — A West Michigan warehouse buzzes with activity that looks like Santa's workshop, but these aren't elves — they're volunteers with the Santa Claus Girls, an organization that has been delivering Christmas miracles for more than a century.

Volunteers picked, wrapped and bagged thousands of presents for delivery to families who need extra help this Christmas season.

"We have lots and lots of families that can't afford food. How are they gonna have Christmas?" said Tina Hudson, who helps run the Santa Claus Girls alongside Nancy Ditta and an army of volunteers.

This year, thousands of boys and girls ages 1 to 12 will receive new toys, books, hand-sewn hats and gloves, and comfortable pajamas through the organization's efforts.

When Hudson was asked if many area families would have Christmas without the Santa Claus Girls, her response was simple: "Probably not."

The organization will deliver presents to more than 10,000 children this year, helping relieve holiday stress for struggling parents.

"The gratefulness of the parents — I mean tears in their eyes. Thank you. Thank you," Hudson said.

The Santa Claus Girls continue their mission of delivering Christmas miracles, ensuring that financial hardship doesn't prevent children from experiencing the joy of the holiday season.



