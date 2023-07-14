Police investigate road shooting in Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting Friday in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital that shut down area roads.

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence on a bridge that crosses the Anacostia River in Bladensburg, about a mile east of the Maryland line with Washington, D.C.

I’m at the scene of a mass shooting in Bladensburg Rd. Sources tell me 4 (that may change) people riding in a vehicle were shot and injured. The shots came from another vehicle driving by. This is on the bridge over the Anacostia River just south of Peace Cross. pic.twitter.com/R2TsGRp87I — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) July 14, 2023

Bladensburg police announced plans for an afternoon news conference to discuss the shooting, But authorities did not release any details about how many people were shot, the seriousness of their injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials with the neighboring Edmonston Police Department said they were assisting with the investigation. They said the shooting was an isolated incident and didn’t pose an ongoing threat to public safety.