RFK Jr. calls out Dunkin' and Starbucks over sugar levels in their drinks: 'Show us the safety data'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is criticizing the nation's two largest coffee chains over the sugar content in their drinks — and the debate is drawing responses from customers, a governor and the chains' own fans.

Kennedy singled out both Dunkin' and Starbucks, questioning the safety of beverages he says contain dangerously high levels of sugar, CBS News reported.

"Show us the safety data that shows that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it," Kennedy said.

Federal dietary guidelines recommend meals contain no more than 10 grams of added sugar — but nearly every drink on the Dunkin' menu exceeds that amount.

A large Frozen Coffee with Skim Milk from Dunkin' contains about 112 grams of sugar — nearly the same as 6 servings of Breyers vanilla ice cream.

Over-consumption of sugar can lead to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, according to the CDC.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder weighed in on the broader health concern.

"Ultra-processed food and beverages are bad for you, regardless of who happens to sell them. Your go-to beverage really shouldn't be liquid candy," Gounder said.

Neither Dunkin' nor Starbucks has commented. But the controversy is generating plenty of reaction among customers.

Jayden Thomas said the drinks taste good — but was surprised to learn what's in them.

"This is a good drink," Thomas said.

When Thomas found out there were over 50 grams of sugar in the drink, he said that was "crazy."

Another customer, Petronella Oliver, said the answer is transparency, not restriction.

"Put it on a board. Put it on a label. People should make their own decisions," Oliver said.

The governor of Massachusetts — where Dunkin' is headquartered — responded online with a pointed message: "Come and take it."

Kennedy fired back on X, writing that "no one is taking away your Dunkin'" — while continuing to question the safety of drinks with sugar levels well beyond recommended guidelines.

