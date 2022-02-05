Rescuers pull 5-year-old Moroccan boy out of deep well

IGHRAN, Morocco — Moroccan rescuers have pulled a 5-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene Saturday saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

No details were available about his condition.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged.

His plight had captured worldwide attention. Rayan fell into a 105-feet well and was trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely.

Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch.