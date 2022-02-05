Watch
Rescuers pull 5-year-old Moroccan boy out of deep well

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Residents stand on top of tractors as they watch civil defense workers and local authorities attempting to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Ighran. Rescuers inched closer Friday to reaching the 5-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
IGHRAN, Morocco — Moroccan rescuers have pulled a 5-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene Saturday saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

No details were available about his condition.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged.

His plight had captured worldwide attention. Rayan fell into a 105-feet well and was trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely.

Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch.

