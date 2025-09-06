Religious retreats see surge in popularity as Americans seek silence

Silent retreats at religious centers across the country are experiencing a significant increase in attendance as more Americans seek refuge from digital distractions.

The Loyola Jesuit Center has seen a 25% growth in new attendees over the past year, according to Jeff Simon, interim executive director of the center.

"Everybody's looking for answers, and sometimes you get the answer from walking the gardens," Simon told CBS News.

This Catholic retreat space joins convents, monasteries and other religious homes nationwide that are experiencing a spike in interest, even among those who don't consider themselves religious.

Kerry Murphy, who describes herself as not particularly religious, began the year with a three-day silent retreat at a monastery outside Atlanta.

"I wanted a break. I wanted to silence the noise around me," Murphy said.

As a content creator, Murphy later shared her experience on her blog, generating an unexpected level of interest from her audience.

"People wanted more information. They wanted in," Murphy said.

The growing demand has prompted the Loyola Jesuit Center to create a shorter silent retreat option. Their new 24-hour quiet experience is now booking six months in advance.

"I think a space like this strips everything away," said Brigette Vohden of the Loyola Jesuit Center.

The appeal of these retreats extends beyond religious practice, offering participants a chance to disconnect from technology and find authentic experiences.

"We're seeking what's real...what's authentic," Vohden said.

While Murphy isn't certain she'll participate in another silent retreat, she continues to apply a valuable lesson shared by a monk during her stay.

"He recommended just 30 minutes a day of separating yourself from your phone," Murphy said.

For those interested in finding their own moment of quiet reflection, Murphy offers this advice: "You have to practice to get to that place to find that silence."



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.