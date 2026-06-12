Record-breaking blue marlin catch could net $6.5 million in NC fishing tournament

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC — A 919.9-pound blue marlin reeled in during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, could earn its crew more than $6.5 million if it holds the top spot on the leaderboard.

The crew of the Marlin Fever landed the fish on Tuesday, a catch that took about two hours. Tournament organizers say it is the heaviest blue marlin ever weighed in at the event, which dates back 68 years to 1957.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday.

After the tournament concludes, the marlin will be sent to NC State University, where marine science researchers will gather data from it.