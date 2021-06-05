Watch
Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

Christian Monterrosa/AP
Protesters clash with police after a vigil held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early Saturday, June 5, 2021. Smith was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Thursday during an arrest warrant operation. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 05, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS -- Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Photos from the scene following a vigil for 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. show dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. Deputies fatally shot Smith on Thursday.

Authorities say Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before he was shot and killed.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police.

Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday.

Nine people were arrested.

